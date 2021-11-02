Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Shares Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,258 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 715.1% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 416,885 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $9,950,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $278,000.

Shares of SDACU stock remained flat at $$10.05 on Tuesday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,054. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

