TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 161.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of TechTarget worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

