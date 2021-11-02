Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Erste Group cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tencent from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.51.

Get Tencent alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.31. 13,741,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,420. The stock has a market cap of $559.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.45. Tencent has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 35.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.