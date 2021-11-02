Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Tennant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

NYSE:TNC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.52. 662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tennant by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

