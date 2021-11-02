Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Tennant also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

TNC traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Tennant has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,081.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 52.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tennant by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

