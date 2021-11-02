TenUp (TUP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $247,370.00

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $247,370.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TenUp has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00095909 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000824 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001302 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,294,882 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.