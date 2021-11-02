TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0652 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, TenX has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00221537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

