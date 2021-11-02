TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.28.

NYSE:TFII opened at $107.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

