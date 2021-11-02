The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.99

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 50863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.24.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

