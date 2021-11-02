The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda Sells 10,432 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fabrizio Freda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $13.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.62. 2,681,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.81 and a 200 day moving average of $316.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.46 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

