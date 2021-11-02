The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.510-$2.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.57 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.00.

EL stock traded up $13.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.23. 82,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $220.42 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.66.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

