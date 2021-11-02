The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,021 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of The First Bancshares worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 242,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in The First Bancshares by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $862.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

