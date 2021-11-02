The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,431 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $36,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

