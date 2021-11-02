The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of The Pennant Group worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 44,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at $8,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNTG. Truist lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.89 million, a P/E ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

