The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.11. 305,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 142,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAX. Roth Capital began coverage on The Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get The Real Brokerage alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90.

The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for The Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.