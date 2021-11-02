Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $41,842.31 and approximately $65.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,062.89 or 1.00046828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00041994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.02 or 0.00772644 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.