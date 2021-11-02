Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 30,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 455,143 shares.The stock last traded at $118.95 and had previously closed at $118.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,241,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

