Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading 5% Higher

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.24 and last traded at $60.01. 19,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,455,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.
In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
