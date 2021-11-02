Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading 5% Higher

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.24 and last traded at $60.01. 19,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,455,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Get Toast alerts:

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.