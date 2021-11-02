TOWER Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.79 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $15.79 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00219113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00093783 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.