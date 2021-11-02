TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.72% of TPI Composites worth $85,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 123.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TPI Composites by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 16.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

