TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 1,680 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TMDX stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. 141,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,504. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $762.97 million, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.90.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 550,627 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,513,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 297,593 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

