TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 1,680 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TMDX stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. 141,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,504. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $762.97 million, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.90.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 550,627 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,513,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 297,593 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.