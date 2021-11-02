TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Down 8.2%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.75 and last traded at $51.84. Approximately 5,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 151,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.92. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.