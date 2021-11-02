TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Wayne B. Lowell Sells 10,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TNET traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.