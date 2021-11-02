Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Up 27.4% in October

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TSE opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,319,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

