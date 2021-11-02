Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 6elm Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

6elm Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,791 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for about 8.3% of 6elm Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 6elm Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,723,000 after buying an additional 751,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,377,000 after buying an additional 476,990 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,844. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

