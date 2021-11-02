Tripio Tops 1-Day Volume of $259,735.00 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $259,735.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00221537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

