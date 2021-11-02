TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

TRUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $406.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the second quarter worth $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in TrueCar by 39.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the second quarter worth $78,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.