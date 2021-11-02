Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Update

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:TUYA opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42. Tuya has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tuya will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

