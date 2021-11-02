UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in UBS Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after buying an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after buying an additional 4,956,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 65,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,110. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

