UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.56

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 54546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 1,443.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

