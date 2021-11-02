UGAS (UGAS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $337,519.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. UGAS has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $337,519.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 6% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00220484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00096216 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

