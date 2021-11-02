Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.66. 2,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.