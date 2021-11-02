Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.59 billion-$5.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.

Separately, Cowen upped their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 566,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,573. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Under Armour worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.