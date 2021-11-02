Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given a $32.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) has been given a $32.00 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

NYSE UAA traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $25.80. 1,177,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

