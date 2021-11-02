Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 71,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 569,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

UNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned 0.11% of Unicycive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

