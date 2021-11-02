UniLayer (LAYER) Price Down 24.2% This Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. UniLayer has a market cap of $20.92 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00220484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00096216 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,947,192 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

