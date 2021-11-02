UniLend Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $32.52 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00219845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00097287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004183 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

