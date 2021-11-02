United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,335,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 665,000 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up 5.6% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Par Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of United Airlines worth $226,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. 170,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,381,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

