United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.55 ($51.24).

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTDI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €32.92 ($38.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a fifty-two week high of €39.34 ($46.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.34 and a 200-day moving average of €34.55.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

