Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $48.82

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.82, but opened at $46.90. Valneva shares last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

