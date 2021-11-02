Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $48.82

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.82, but opened at $46.90. Valneva shares last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.