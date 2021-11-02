Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 205,663 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 205,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Alamos Gold worth $92,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

