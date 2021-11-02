Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 254,335 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.21% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $83,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVXL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 242,093 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 84.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 151,456 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.78. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.