Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 29,466 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.32% of Rite Aid worth $83,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 300.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rite Aid by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 222.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $784.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.