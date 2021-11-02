Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 318,455 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 318,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.26% of James River Group worth $87,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JRVR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after buying an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in James River Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after buying an additional 73,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in James River Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in James River Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

