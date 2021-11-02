Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 360,927 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.34% of AppHarvest worth $85,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $215,916,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

