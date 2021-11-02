Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 4,267 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.60% of Agilysys worth $92,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Agilysys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Agilysys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Maxim Group upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

