Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 539,022 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.11% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $82,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 890,172 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 202,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,773.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 146,886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARR opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

