Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 6,408 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.42% of Arch Resources worth $82,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 172.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Arch Resources stock opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.79. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

