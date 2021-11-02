Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 112,070 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.48% of Castle Biosciences worth $82,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,519. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

