Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,677,940 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.38% of NETSTREIT worth $85,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 87.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 516,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 240,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 104.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 82,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 63.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTST. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of NTST opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,474.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.